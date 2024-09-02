Stellies close to finalising Butsaka deal

"Butsaka may remain in Cape Town because the interest from Stellies is firm and it's just about both clubs agreeing to the transfer,"a source close to the player confirmed.

Chumani Butsaka of Cape Town Spurs during the DStv Premiership match between SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 10, 2024 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Cape Town Spurs captain Chumani Butsaka is still a subject of interest from Stellenbosch FC. The talented midfielder is wanted by Stellies who are looking to bolster their options in the middle of the park for the rest of the season.

Steve Barker’s team have a hectic schedule ahead of them if they also make it into the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup. Butsaka is versatile and can play both as an attacking or holding midfielder. He’s seen as an ideal replacement for Nhlanhla Mgaga who parted ways with the club at the end of last season.

‘Stellies are leading’

Butsaka made 27 league appearances for the Urban Warriors last season to go with his solitary goal that came in the 3-1 win over AmaZulu in February. He has previously been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, but it looks he will continue his football in the Mother City.