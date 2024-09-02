Daily News Update: SA gets R20bn loan from Brics bank| Libyans in White River’s ties to Isis| Stellies to face Pirates in MTN8 final
Here is your morning news update for 2 September: An easy-to-read selection of the weekend's top stories.
The top stories of the weekend featured a whistleblowers’ report linking the 95 Libyans arrested in Mpumalanga last month to Isis. The Libyans were reportedly under the command of General Khalifa Haftar, who controls parts of eastern Libya.
The Brics New Development Bank granted South Africa R20 billion in loans that will aid economic reform at Transnet as well as bolster the nation’s water and sanitation. President of the bank Dilma Rousseff announced the loans at the 9th annual meeting of the bank’s partners in Cape Town this weekend.
In sports, Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns for the second time this week to book a spot in the MTN8 final. Orlando Pirates beat Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City to secure their spot in October’s final. Masandawana boss Mangoba Mngqithi was bitterly disappointed, bemoaning his team’s lack of sharpness in front of goal.
Siya Kolisi is still riding a wave of positivity after their come-from-behind win over the All Blacks. Despite being behind for the majority of the clash, Kolisi said he and his teammates refused to panic.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued another warning for extremely high fire danger conditions on Monday – full weather forecast here.
Brics bank approves over R20 billion in loans for South African infrastructure projects
The New Development Bank (NDB) has earmarked over R20 billion for South Africa’s rail network and water infrastructure.
The funds include a R5 billion loan to Transnet and a R17 billion loan to the government for water and sanitation projects.
Whistleblowers say Libyans arrested in Mpumalanga had ties to Isis – report
Employees of the White River camp housing 95 Libyans say the men were under the command of rebel General Khalifa Haftar and that their training was more specialised.
The company running the training told their instructors that they would be providing normal security training, however, the instructors confirmed to City Press that the Libyans were getting military training.
Gauteng’s food poisoning crisis: 207 cases and 10 child fatalities since February
The Gauteng Department of Health has stated that the province has recorded 207 cases of food poisoning affecting children since February, with ten resulting in death.
Makhanda hung out to dry by striking municipal workers
Residents of Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown, have endured a week without water, prompting Rhodes University students to protest outside the municipal offices.
Makana Municipality Ward 4 councillor Geoff Embling explained to The Citizen that the workers’ anger comes after having their overtime hours cut.
Questions about municipal manager’s qualifications after R927 000 spent on 22 laptops – report
Officials in the Ratlou Local Municipality are asking how Lloyd Leoko got the job of municipal manager despite failing matric, according to a report in City Press.
Officials in the municipality are claiming Leoko is unqualified for the municipal manager job and only appointed through cadre deployment.
Mngqithi not happy with toothless attack after Stellies defeat
Mangoba Mngqithi bemoaned his side’s lack of cutting urge in the MTN8 Cup semifinal defeat to Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.
The Brazilians looked out of sorts over the two-legged contest and Stellies out-thought them in every department.
There was never any panic, says Kolisi after Boks’ stirring comeback win
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was immensely proud of his teams never-say-die attitude in securing a terrific comeback victory against old-foes the All Blacks.
“When they scored first in the second half we came together and we said ‘cool, amazing, they’ve scored an intercept try, let’s go to the next set.’ Nobody panicked,” said Kolisi.
