Daily News Update: SA gets R20bn loan from Brics bank| Libyans in White River’s ties to Isis| Stellies to face Pirates in MTN8 final

Here is your morning news update for 2 September: An easy-to-read selection of the weekend's top stories.

The top stories of the weekend featured a whistleblowers’ report linking the 95 Libyans arrested in Mpumalanga last month to Isis. The Libyans were reportedly under the command of General Khalifa Haftar, who controls parts of eastern Libya.

The Brics New Development Bank granted South Africa R20 billion in loans that will aid economic reform at Transnet as well as bolster the nation’s water and sanitation. President of the bank Dilma Rousseff announced the loans at the 9th annual meeting of the bank’s partners in Cape Town this weekend.

In sports, Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns for the second time this week to book a spot in the MTN8 final. Orlando Pirates beat Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City to secure their spot in October’s final. Masandawana boss Mangoba Mngqithi was bitterly disappointed, bemoaning his team’s lack of sharpness in front of goal.

Siya Kolisi is still riding a wave of positivity after their come-from-behind win over the All Blacks. Despite being behind for the majority of the clash, Kolisi said he and his teammates refused to panic.

News Today: 2 September

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued another warning for extremely high fire danger conditions on Monday – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Brics bank approves over R20 billion in loans for South African infrastructure projects

The New Development Bank (NDB) has earmarked over R20 billion for South Africa’s rail network and water infrastructure.

Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips and New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff embrace at the New Development Bank’s 9th annual meeting. Picture: Twitter / @NDB_int

The funds include a R5 billion loan to Transnet and a R17 billion loan to the government for water and sanitation projects.

CONTINUE READING: Brics bank approves over R20 billion in loans for South African infrastructure projects

Whistleblowers say Libyans arrested in Mpumalanga had ties to Isis – report

Employees of the White River camp housing 95 Libyans say the men were under the command of rebel General Khalifa Haftar and that their training was more specialised.

An armed police officer stands near the entrance to the farm where 95 Libyan nationals received training at a secret military camp in White River, Mpumalanga. Picture Phil Magakoe / AFP

The company running the training told their instructors that they would be providing normal security training, however, the instructors confirmed to City Press that the Libyans were getting military training.

CONTINUE READING: Whistleblowers say Libyans arrested in Mpumalanga had ties to Isis – report

Gauteng’s food poisoning crisis: 207 cases and 10 child fatalities since February

The Gauteng Department of Health has stated that the province has recorded 207 cases of food poisoning affecting children since February, with ten resulting in death.

Picture for illustration: iStock



The department has called on parents and guardians to exercise caution to ensure the safety of their children as two boys in Tshwane passed away on Thursday after suffering from a suspected foodborne illness.

CONTINUE READING: Gauteng’s food poisoning crisis: 207 cases and 10 child fatalities since February

Makhanda hung out to dry by striking municipal workers

Residents of Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown, have endured a week without water, prompting Rhodes University students to protest outside the municipal offices.

A student places his demands on the gates of the Makana municipal offices. Picture: Rachel Adlard

Makana Municipality Ward 4 councillor Geoff Embling explained to The Citizen that the workers’ anger comes after having their overtime hours cut.

CONTINUE READING: Makhanda hung out to dry by striking municipal workers

Questions about municipal manager’s qualifications after R927 000 spent on 22 laptops – report

Officials in the Ratlou Local Municipality are asking how Lloyd Leoko got the job of municipal manager despite failing matric, according to a report in City Press.

Residents of Kraaipan village fetch water on 16 September 2015. The village falls under the Ratlou Local Municipality, which employed Lloyd Leoko as municiapal manager. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tiro Ramatlhatse

Officials in the municipality are claiming Leoko is unqualified for the municipal manager job and only appointed through cadre deployment.

CONTINUE READING: Questions about municipal manager’s qualifications after R927 000 spent on 22 laptops – report

Mngqithi not happy with toothless attack after Stellies defeat

Mangoba Mngqithi bemoaned his side’s lack of cutting urge in the MTN8 Cup semifinal defeat to Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

Manqoba Mngqithi, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN8 Semi Final match between Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 01, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

The Brazilians looked out of sorts over the two-legged contest and Stellies out-thought them in every department.

CONTINUE READING: Mngqithi not happy with toothless attack after Stellies defeat

There was never any panic, says Kolisi after Boks’ stirring comeback win

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was immensely proud of his teams never-say-die attitude in securing a terrific comeback victory against old-foes the All Blacks.

South Africa’s flanker Siya Kolisi takes a selfie with supporters after South Africa won the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on August 31, 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

“When they scored first in the second half we came together and we said ‘cool, amazing, they’ve scored an intercept try, let’s go to the next set.’ Nobody panicked,” said Kolisi.

CONTINUE READING: There was never any panic, says Kolisi after Boks’ stirring comeback win