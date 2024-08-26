Chiefs set to up offer for Cape Town Spurs youngster

'Hopefully they will come to an agreement,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Asanele Velebayi of Cape Town Spurs has is challenged by Christian Saile of Kaizer Chiefs (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs have not given up on signing exciting winger Asanele Velebayi from Cape Town Spurs before the PSL transfer window closes on September 20.

It’s not yet clear how much the Urban Warriors are asking for but the message is clear that Velebayi will not come cheap.

ALSO READ: Chiefs target hands in transfer request at Stellies

The Spurs academy graduate was once again lively in the goalless draw against AmaTuks in the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the Tuks stadium on Sunday. According to a source close to the club from the Mother City, Velebayi will only be sold if the price is right and Chiefs are expected to bid again for the rising prospect.

“Asenele is young so it makes sense that Spurs are trying to get more money from his proposed transfer. The player is also interested in joining Chiefs, but for now he has to focus on his current club as Chiefs prepare to go back to Spurs with an improved offer,” said the source.

‘Chiefs fans will love him’

“You saw today that he had a good game and the Chiefs fans will love him because he’s quick on the wing and tricky to defend against. The good thing is that both clubs have a decent relationship after Rushwin’s (Dortley) move to Chiefs recently and hopefully they will come to an agreement.”

ALSO READ: Vilakazi hopes Amajita form rubs off on Kaizer Chiefs

Velebayi featured in 23 matches for Spurs last season, where they were relegated from the newly-announced Betway Premiership.