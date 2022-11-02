Sundowns’ Mngqithi ‘ideal fit’ should axe fall on Royal AM co-coaches

Khaya Ndubane

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi is a favourite for the job at Royal AM, should their current technical team be given the boot.



It has emerged that the owners of the flamboyant club are unhappy with how things are going in the team this season.



There were reports in recent weeks suggesting that co-coach Khabo Zondo had been fired.



“They (the Royal AM coaches) are now skating on really thin ice. They were on the brink of being fired but were saved when they won in Zambia,” a Phakaaathi source said.



“After Saturday’s defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns things have soured again. It is clear that there is no direction in terms of play.



“And Manqoba Mngqithi’s sudden availability is also adding to the pressure. He would be a good fit for the club and the management are toying with the idea of approaching him.



“They are waiting for a response on his availability and should he be able to come, there will be changes in the technical team,” added the source.



Mngqithi was recently demoted at Sundowns and while his agent Mike Makaab has insisted that he is happy, it is believed that if a good offer came, he would take it.



Mngqithi’s contract at Sundowns ends in June next year and it is binding, so he cannot just leave without a release.