Khune and Bimenyimana to miss Carling Cup

Khaya Ndubane

Kaizer Chiefs have announced Itumeleng Khune and Caleb Bimenyimana have been ruled out of next week’s Carling Black Label Cup due to injuries.



The duo are in the latest Chiefs starting line-up for the one-day tournament, which is set to take place at the FNB Stadium next Saturday.



In a statement issued by Amakhosi on Wednesday, the club said fans who selected the duo to start the match will be “refunded” their votes by the organisers and will be allowed to re-cast their votes for players available for team selection.



“Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and captain, Itumeleng Khune, as well as striker, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, have been ruled out of this year’s Carling Black Label Cup, scheduled to take place on 12 November 2022, at FNB Stadium,” read the club statement.

“The two players have been withdrawn from the voting list following advice from the Chiefs medical team. Khune is being treated for a knee tendon injury, and Caleb for a groin strain.

“Khune and Bimenyimana also missed last Saturday’s Soweto Derby, which saw Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the DStv Premiership at FNB Stadium.

“Khune led the Carling Black Label Cup voting list across all participating teams by a substantial margin, with almost 170 000 votes – followed by Keagan Dolly on 65 000 votes.

“Supporters who selected the duo to start the match will be “refunded” their votes by the organisers and will be allowed to re-cast their votes for players available for team selection.”

Chiefs will face rivals Orlando Pirates in the second game of the Carling Black Label Cup at midday.



The first game will see AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns kick off the competition. Kick-off for this game will be 9.30am.



The winners of these respective matches will meet in the final on the same day at 5pm.