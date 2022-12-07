SuperSport United in hunt for new striker

Mgosi Squad

SuperSport United are understood to be in the hunt for a new striker as they prepare for the possibility of life without Thamsanqa Gabuza and Bradley Grobler.



The latter’s contract is coming to an end at the end of the season, while Gabuza may also look for joy elsewhere.



United coach Gavin Hunt is hopeful that he can hold on to both Grobler and Gabuza but having being in the game for decades, he understands that anything can happen.



“Gabuza and Grobler are 35 and 34-years-old and a player at that age knows that the contract after this one is likely to be his last. We will offer them what we can, but if someone else comes with a better deal, you can’t fight that,” said a source at Matsatsantsa A Pitori.