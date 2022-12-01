Hlatshwayo hints at behind the scenes events for Pirates failure

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Former Orlando Pirates captain and defender Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo has hinted at behind the scenes events for his failure to impress at the Buccaneers.

ALSO READ: Rama back at training with AmaZulu after concussion injury

Hlatshwayo signed for Pirates amid a huge fanfare as he had captained Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana with aplomb.

It was also Hlatshayo’s dream move as he had always mentioned how he grew up supporting the Buccaneers and how he wanted to play for them.

Upon joining, he was handed the armband and named team captain while Happy Jele remained as club captain.

He led Pirates to victory in the MTN8 within the first few weeks of his arrival, but things started going south.

Following a string of bad displays which included conceding penalties and scoring own goals, he was relegated to the bench.

He never really made a comeback until he asked the club to release him at the end of last season and he later linked up with Gavin Hunt at SuperSport United.

“There were things that were happening behind closed doors at Pirates that I can’t disclose now,” Hlatshwayo told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Wednesday.

“But I (had) captained Bafana Bafana for seven years (before joining Pirates).”



ALSO READ: Brand manager Bertrand leaves Orlando Pirates



Hlatshwayo says he could feel that his time at Pirates was up.

“You can feel it when the curtains are about to close. I was playing for the team I grew up supporting and representing the team I hold dear to my heart.

“I told myself I will approach management after the season,” he says of his exit from the Soweto giants.

He also revealed that he had mental health issues because of the experience he was going through.

“Everything comes with consequences. I remember when I joined Pirates, the welcome was so amazing. but my wife told me to prepare for the pros and cons.

“What happened didn’t break me but only made me stronger. The best support came from home but my kids are young.

“With my actions and behaviour, my kids were able to sense the vibe but I’ve got to give it to my wife for making me realise I needed to change.

“”I consulted with someone to help me because I could see I was changing into a different person, not only in football but as a person and towards my family,” says Hlatshwayo.