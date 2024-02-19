Mokwena gives update on Nasir’s career-threatening injury

'Nasir has a very difficult and complicated injury,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Abubeker Nasir may well never play for Sundowns again. Picture: Backpagepix

Abubeker Nasir’s future at Mamelodi Sundowns is hanging by thread as he’s struggling to recover from a potential career-threatening injury.

The Ethiopian has been on the sidelines for the past two seasons due to an ankle injury he sustained against Orlando Pirates.

He has only made two appearances this season with his last game coming against Cape Town Spurs last December where he was substituted at half time.

Rulani Mokwena has given an update on the 23-year-old’s future after new signing Matias Esquivel, who made his debut against Pirates on Saturday, was given Nasir’s number 9 jersey.

“I think the club will make an announcement but Nasir has a very difficult and complicated injury that he sustained in the Pirates game in a duel against Siyabonga Mpontshane,” he said.

“He’s really struggling to recover which is unfortunate. You know when you use the term career-threatening, it’s that type situation with Nasir because it’s really career-threatening.

“He needs all the support we can give him because he’s at a good club which looks after it’s players so he’s in the right place and hopefully we will see him sooner rather than later.”

‘It’s more for the club to deal with’

Mokwena wouldn’t be drawn into reports on whether Nasir has been deregistered with the league for the remainder of the season to open up a foreign space for Argentine Esquivel, who arrived in the January transfer window.

“The Nasir one, I think the club will make an announcement and that one has been removed off my table. It’s more for the club to deal with,” Mokwena said.

“I think a lot of you have a direct contact to the club. Maybe it’s just to make a call to the sources at the club to give a better answer but I’m not in a position to give an answer on that.”