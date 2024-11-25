Tanzanian club preparing new contract for reported Chiefs target

Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly keen to be reunited with Salum having coached him at Young Africans.

Tanzanian outfit Azam FC are looking to tie Feisal Salum to a new contract in order to fend off interest from big African clubs.

Kaizer Chiefs and Simba SC are said to have shown interest in the 26-year-old Tanzanian international.

Further reports have revealed that Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi is keen to be reunited with Salum having coached him at Young Africans.



But, according to a source, Azam are not prepared to lose their star player who scored 19 goals last season.

“Feisal is an important player for Azam and they don’t want to lose him. They will offer him a new and improved contract that will make him one of the highest paid players in the Tanzanian Premier League,” said the source.



It is believed that his new salary will be in the region of $12 000 (just over R216 000), but Chiefs can easily match or top this amount so it remains to be seen if Salum will accept this offer or if he will join Amakhosi or Simba in January.