Msimango believes Polokwane double-header can spark Chiefs into life

'I think the upcoming two games in Polokwane are a blessing in disguise,' said the Chiefs defender.

Given Msimango hopes facing Richards Bay and Royal AM can give Chiefs some momentum. Picture: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango believes playing two games in quick succession this week could give Amakhosi the momentum they need to spark their season into top gear.

Amakhosi’s campaign thus far has been stop-start, both in terms of results and matches. Nasreddine Nabi’s side did not play in the MTN8. And they were knocked out of the Carling Knockout at the quarterfinal stage by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs need more games

With international breaks also coming into play, Chiefs have only played seven games in all competitions in about two and a half months.

This had given time for Nabi to bed in his tactics, after only arriving at Chiefs ahead of the new campaign. But Amakhosi could now also do with an uninterrupted run of matches.

Chiefs will play Richards Bay on Wednesday evening at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Then they will take on Royal AM at the same venue on Saturday. Without a win in their last three league matches, Chiefs could do with getting their season back on track.

“I think the upcoming two games in Polokwane are a blessing in disguise. They can help us maintain our momentum. We are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead,” said Msimango.

The 27 year-old is set to start just his second match for Chiefs this season. He will stand in for suspended Angolan defender Inacio Miguel.

This contrasts with last season, when Msimango started 30 games for Chiefs in all competitions.

“For me to remain professional, I have come to a point in my career where I understand that football is seasonal,” said Msimango.

‘Not playing takes it’s toll’

“Not playing takes its toll but I need … to be ready to do my job when the opportunity comes.”

“It (not playing) brings about a different persona …. you need to work twice as hard as the guys playing. When you are not in the rhythm of playing week in and week out you are not as sharp … you need to put in extra effort to level up your skills. It is a different phase but I welcome it as part of the journey.”

If Chiefs’ results have been mixed so far this season, the level of support they have received has not. Amakhosi have been playing in front of packed crowds on a level not seen in several years, and that looks likely to continue in Polokwane.

Chiefs are ‘always home’

“Our motto this season has been ‘always home’,” added Msimango.

“Whether we are home or away we play in a packed stadium. It is a blessing and a privilege to play in front of plus-minus 50 000 people at every game.

“It shows that people love this club and want to see the club do well.