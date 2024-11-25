Chiefs’ Nabi defends ‘good guy’ Miguel

'I think Miguel's problem is not discipline,' said Nabi at Kaizer Chiefs training on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 25: Nasreddine Nabi (coach) of Kaizer Chifs with his translator during the Kaizer Chiefs media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village, Naturena on November 25, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has defended Angolan defender Inacio Miguel, who is suspended for Amakhosi’s Betway Premiership games this week against Richards Bay and Royal AM.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Dortley is living a ‘dream come true’

Miguel, who joined Chiefs this season, is serving his second suspension of the campaign. He was sent off in the 4-0 Carling Knockout quarterfinal loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 28 year-old had only just returned for that match from a one-game ban. He picked up four bookings in his first five games of the campaign.

Nabi on Miguel

Nabi believes that for Miguel, who has generally been praised for his performances, it is more about adapting than a disciplinary issue.

“I think Miguel’s problem is not discipline,” said Nabi at Kaizer Chiefs training on Monday.

“He is a good guy, he is a ‘captain’. But he is new in South African football. He needs time for adaptation – not only to the football, but also the atmosphere.

“I think he wants to give his maximum for Kaizer Chiefs, sometimes it is too much! But he has personality, I love this guy! He has promised me he will be more careful.”

Chiefs will play Richards Bay on Wednesday and Royal AM on Saturday, with both ‘home’ games taking place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Against the Natal Rich Boys, Chiefs will be looking for their first league win since September 25. Brandon Truter’s Richards Bay, meanwhile, are looking for their first league win since September 15, their first game of the season at home to TS Galaxy.

ALSO READ: No Chiefs approach yet for Dhitejane

Chiefs’ Nabi – ‘A tough game’

“I think this is a tough game, because the situation is not very good for the opponent,” added Nabi, who is likely to play Given Msimango in place of Miguel alongside Rushwin Dortley.

“My team will have to give 200 percent to get a good result. All games are not easy, but especially this one, because the opponent (really) needs the result. We will go to Polokwane with big morale but we will respect the opponent (too).”