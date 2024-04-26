Tanzanian giants set to release former Pirates winger?

The former Pirates winger and Yanga have decided to go their separate ways..

Mahlatse Makudubela (right) in action for Young Africans SC during the CAF Champions League 2023/24 match against Medeama at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Dar es Salaam, last year December. (Loveness Bernard/BackpagePix)

Word coming out of Tanzania is that Young Africans SC, commonly known as Yanga, have decided to release Mahlatse Makudubela at the end of the season.



ALSO READ: Pirates set to miss three key players for Royal AM clash

The 34-year-old, who joined Yanga from Marumo Gallants in July, has struggled to get game time at the Tanzanian giants and the parties have decided to go their separate ways at the end of the current season.

Makudubela has played for the likes of Platinum Stars, Golden Arrows, Orlando Pirates, Chippa United and Highlands Park in the football career that has lasted for over a decade, having started his professional football at United FC in July 2012 after graduating from the Mamelodi Sundowns development structures.

The winger was signed by Czech Republic side Karvina B from Pirates in August 2018, but was soon released by the club with no explanation given.

Yanga offer PSL ‘Big Three’ target new deal

Meanwhile, Yanga are said to have offered Stephane Aziz Ki a new contract. The attacking midfielder’s deal is set to expire in June.



ALSO READ: Mfundo Vilakazi backed to handle pressure of Chiefs contract

Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns are said to be keen to bring the 28-year-old attacking midfielder to the DStv Premiership.

However, the ‘PSL Big Three’ could miss out on the talented player as Yanga are believed to have offered Azi Ki a two-year deal.