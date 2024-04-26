Pirates set to miss three key players for Royal AM clash

Deon Hotto will miss Orlando Pirates’ clash against Roya AM on Sunday. (Shukri Hassan/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates will be without three of their regular players when they play Royal AM at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.



Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, defender Deon Hotto and midfielder Miguel Timm are all out of this clash in Pietermaritzburg because of suspensions.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, however, says he has players on the bench who are capable of replacing the trio.

“I have 38 players in the squad and eighty percent of them are available to play at any moment. We have many players ready to go and everybody is going to be needed in the last part of the season,” said Riveiro.

Royal AM coach John Maduka on the other side will have a full set of players to choose from as none of his players are suspended for this game.



Who is suspended for weekend games?

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the list of players suspended for the weekend DStv Premiership matches.

On Friday night, Cape Town Spurs will be without Jarrod Moroole when they host Richards Bay FC in a bottom of the table clash at Athlone Stadium, while their opponents will miss the services of midfielder Langelihle Mhlongo.

At the same time, Moroka Swallows will miss Jacob Everson when they play TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium.

On Saturday afternoon, AmaZulu will miss defender Abbubaker Mobara when they host Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Later on Saturday, SuperSport United will travel to FNB Stadium to play Kaizer Chiefs without their goalkeeper Ricardo Goss who is serving suspension after receiving a red card in the game against Polokwane City.

High-flying Stellenbosch FC will have to do without the services of midfielder Sihle Nduli when they host TS Galaxy at the Danie Craven on Saturday night.

On Sunday, Cape Town City will be without defender Keanu Cupido when they host Golden Arrows at Athlone Stadium, while Abafana Bes’thende will miss striker Knox Mutizwa.