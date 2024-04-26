Sithebe keeps his mind off Chiefs contract negotiations

'I will focus on the contract when I have played all the remaining games,' said the Chiefs midfielder.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe says he is fully focussed on playing out the rest of the season with Amakhosi, even though his contract at the club is set to run out at the end of the campaign.

Amakhosi have yet to indicate whether they will be offering the 31 year-old another deal, even though the former AmaZulu man has been playing of late under Cavin Johnson.

Sithebe has made four DStv Premiership appearances for Chiefs this year, after an injury kept him out for most of the first half of the campaign, and he has occasionally impressed, even though Johnson’s side are going through a horrible slump, with just one win in nine matches in all competitions in 2024.

Amakhosi head into Saturday’s DStv Premiership meeting with SuperSport at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on the back of three consecutive league defeats.

‘It will distract me’

“My focus now is to play games and help the team where they need me,” Sithebe told reporters at Kaizer Chiefs training this week.

“That is where my focus is because if I focus on the contract, it will distract me. I will focus on the contract when I have played all the remaining games.”

“I spent a lot of time not playing when I was injured, but I came back and got a chance. As a player, I am proud that I managed to get fit again, but it was not easy,” he added.

Sithebe did add that he will understand if Chiefs do not opt to renew his deal at the end of the campaign.

“I wanted to achieve a lot of things and play for this big team, but if things are not turning out that way … I need to understand that maybe it is not time and maybe it was not meant to be. But I will keep pushing because, in football, things can change in one game,” he added.