'We are really disappointed, we had a successful campaign in the group stages of the CAF Champions League,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies head coach Godfrey Sapula admits that losing to AS FAR in the CAF Women’s Champions League final is a hard pill to swallow.

Sapula’s Sundowns miss out

Sundowns lost 3-1 to the Moroccan side at the Suez Canal Stadium on Sunday, as AS FAR became the first club to successfully defend the Women’s Champions League title.

Imane Touriss scored twice, while Hiba Youssifi added another as AS FAR followed up their 2025 triumph with another continental crown. Refilwe Tholakele was on the scoresheet for Sundowns, but Sapula’s side were second best on the day.

Speaking upon the team’s return to South Africa OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning, Sapula reflected on the disappointment of falling at the final hurdle after what had otherwise been a good campaign.

“We are really disappointed, we had a successful campaign in the group stages of the CAF Champions League,” he said.

“We had a good display in the semi-finals, but we really fell short when it came to the final. Losing against the defending champions AS FAR in the final was a tough pill to swallow.”

Sundowns have won the competition twice since its inception six years ago, lifting the trophy in 2021 and 2023. However, AS FAR have now moved ahead of the South African champions with three continental titles.

Despite the setback, Sapula believes there are plenty of positives to take from the campaign, insisting that the final defeat will not define his team’s season.

‘There was a lot of hard work and sacrifice’

“We will take the positives taking into consideration that last season we didn’t get to the Champions League, 2024 we got knocked where we didn’t get out of the group stages,” the former midfielder added.

“We will take the positives and move forward., we will also not allow one loss in the final of the Champions league to define our season. I think there was a lot of hard work and sacrifice building towards the Champions League so we will take the positives and hopefully next season we will come back stronger to win it.”

AS Far will now receive $600 000 in prize money which translates to over R10-million in today’s exchange rate while also qualifying for the second round of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.