Top flight teams raid Dondol Stars

By Mgosi Squad

Dondol Stars’ run in the Nedbank Cup last season hasn’t gone unnoticed with PSL clubs raiding the ABC Motsepe league side for some of their best talents and Phakaaathi understands that as many as four players have found new homes.

The minnows went on a giant killing spree knocking out SuperSport United in the round of 32 and AmaZulu in the last 16 before their brave run ended in the quarter-final at the hands of eventual champions Orlando Pirates.

Midfielder Thabang Manyambane has put pen to paper at DStv Premiership club Sekhukhune United on a three-year deal while defender Francis Baloyi has joined Polokwane City who have made a return to top-flight football after winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Goalkeeper Gumede gets his move

Highly-rated goalkeeper Sphamandla Gumede has also sealed a move to Richards Bay for three seasons. Gumede was reportedly on the wanted list of both Orlando Pirates and Matsatsantsa A Pitori after his heroics in the cup competition where he was nominated for young player of the year award.

Another exciting midfielder Tebogo Makungo has joined Tshwane first division outfit AmaTuks, according to an Mgosi Squad source close to all the deals.