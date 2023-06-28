Orlando Pirates announce four new signings, release five

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates have announced four new signings in their effort to bolster their squad for the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.



Pirates on Tuesday unveiled Cape Town All Stars’ Siphelo Baloni, Marumo Gallants’ Katlego Otladisa, Melusi Buthelezi form TS Galaxy and Patrick Maswaganyi from SuperSport United.

“Orlando Pirates Football is delighted to announce the signing of Sephelo Baloni (Cape Town All Stars), Katlego Otladisa (Marumo Gallants), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy) and Patrick Maswanganyi (SuperSport United),” the club wrote on their website.

“The quartet is already with the team and will form part of the preseason preparations. Please join us in welcoming them to the Orlando Pirates family.”

With the new players coming in it meant that the club had to part ways with several players. Ntsako Makhubela, Nkanyiso Zungu, Craig Martin, Kopano Thuntsane and Ndumiso Mabena have all been released by the team.

Makhubela spent last season on loan at his former club Golden Arrows, while Zungu was at Richards Bay FC, but his stay was cut short allegedly because of bad behaviour.



Martin has since joined Chippa United on a two-year deal.



“Meanwhile, as we welcome one group, we bid farewell to another. Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm the departures of Ntsako Makhubela, Craig Martin, Nkanyiso Zungu, Kopano Thuntsane, and Ndumiso Mabena,” the statement continued.

“The club would like to wish them the best in their future endeavours.”

Pirates, who had a successful campaign last season winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup, need depth in the squad as they will be playing in next season’s Caf Champions League.

Riveiro’s men finished the season in second place on the league standings in the Spaniards first campaign with the club.