SuperSport confirm Nange signing after Chiefs exit

By Katlego Modiba

SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of Phathutshezdo Nange on a two-year-contract after the midfielder was released by Kaizer Chiefs.

The 31-year-old reunites with Matsatsantsa head coach Gavin Hunt having played under him at Bidvest Wits and Chiefs expressed delight at joining the Tshwane-based oufit.

“I would like to thank SuperSport United for the opportunity they gave me. It is a great feeling joining SuperSport and I’m looking forward and excited to start a new journey on a positive way,” he said on the club’s social media pages.

SuperSport United are pleased to confirm the arrival of Phathutshezdo Nange from Kaizer Chiefs on a two-year-contract.#WelcomePhathu | #MatsatsantsaUnified pic.twitter.com/9oVNXHErey— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) June 28, 2023

“I worked with coach Gavin before and we had a clean working relationship. He is a winning coach by nature and good for his players because we all want to win at the end of the day.”

Midfield boost

United CEO Stan Matthews welcomed the former Black Leopards and Stellenbosch FC workhorse to the club.

“Phathu Nange is a player we have liked for some time,” he said.

“So it’s great that we have been able to secure him on a free contract from Kaizer Chiefs. Having played for Gavin before, we are confident he will hit the ground running and give our midfield a boost with goals and assists as he did at Stellenbosch, Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards before.”

Nange will be a welcomed addition to the former PSL champions who have lost Jamie Webber to Sekhukhune United on a free transfer while Patrick Maswanganyi was sold to Orlando Pirates ahead of the new season.