Use of stadium toilet triggers feud between AmaZulu and Pirates

A huge fight broke out between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC security personnel in the build-up to last weekend’s MTN8 final, Phakaaathi has learnt.



It has emerged that Pirates, as the designated home team for the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium, sent their security personnel to guard the venue on Tuesday. But it was bound to end up in a fight, with AmaZulu’s offices being at the same venue and things heated up as the week went by.



“What started the fight was that the Pirates guys stopped an AmaZulu official who wanted to use a toilet in the venue, which they use everyday anyway.



“When they refused him entry, he took the issue up and it somehow got to the fans, who then stormed the venue looking for a fight with the Pirates guys,” explained a source.



“A security company aligned to AmaZulu also got involved and while there was a heated argument where you could see that a physical fight could break out, one of the Pirates guys ran and made a call.



“A few hours later Mato Madlala (below) came and tried to calm the situation. It was agreed that each team would have six guys guarding the venue until match-day,” added the source.



He said both sides also accused each other of trying to use muthi at the venue.