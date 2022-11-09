Dove mum on City exit, prefers to focus on repaying Chiefs faith

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Edmilson Dove’s sudden departure from Cape Town City will remain a mystery as he says he prefers to focus on his new team Kaizer Chiefs.

The Mozambican was a regular at City but disappeared for a few months before turning up at Naturena where he has signed with Chiefs.

Asked what happened at City, Dove said he would rather keep that to himself and not let it become an issue as it is now part of the history.

“I think if you focus on the past you end up not moving forward,” says Dove. “So, I am grateful for the time I spent at Cape Town City but now it is a new chapter for me.

“And that is the chapter I want to focus on. I am at Kaizer Chiefs now. Whatever happened at Cape Town City, I prefer to keep with me and give everything that I have to repay the trust that Kaizer Chiefs has in me.”

Dove has fitted like a hand to glove at Amakhosi and has become one of Arthur Zwane’s regular and trusted players. He has also won a few Man of the Match awards.

“We have quality players all around and for me it is a privilege to get the trust of the coaches. It is a coach’s decision (on who plays),” he says of his smooth sailing into the first XI at his new club.

“As players all we can do is work hard everyday and that’s what we have been doing each and every day.

“The selection of the team is a coach’s choice and none of us as players have a say in it. And I am just grateful that I was given an opportunity to start and play regularly as I am now.”

Dove is one of the players selected by the Chiefs fans to start in the Carling Black Label Cup against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The team that the Amakhosi faithful have selected looked unbalanced and without a natural right back with Njabulo Blom selected in midfield.

Dove says it will all be about adjusting for them to fit into whatever role they are given on match day.

“At the end of the day, this is a selection made by the fans and I am 100% sure that they want to see players who they feel are good enough for that occasion.

“I think we will have to adjust as we have always been doing. I was not a centre back myself but now I am finding myself playing there.

“So, as football players we need to adjust to every position given to us and I think that is what is going to happen,” says Dove.