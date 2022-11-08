WATCH: Pirates release witty riposte to Riveiro ‘plumber’ jokes

Jonty Mark

Orlando Pirates on Tuesday released a video on Twitter, with head coach Jose Riveiro dressed as a plumber, and polishing the MTN8 trophy.

When Jose Riveiro took the job as Orlando Pirates coach ahead of this season, many did not know who he was. Some even referred to him as a ‘plumber,’ a rather disrespectful tag often used for coaches that come from overseas that people do not think are up to the job.

Pirates, however, have generally done well under the Spaniard’s leadership so far, and capped that by winning the MTN8 title on Saturday, beating AmaZulu 1-0 in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“I’m not here to respond to that, I’m here to do my job,” said Riveiro at the post match press conference, on a question about the ‘plumber’ references.

“I’m a football coach, I was prepared to do it and that’s why I get the opportunity to be part of this beautiful club. I also want to thank my bosses for giving me the opportunity to represent the brand like Pirates, we are doing a good job together.”

Pirates’ social media, however, has clearly seen fit to give its own witty response to the critics.