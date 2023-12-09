Mmodi on the mark as Chiefs ease past Polokwane

Bruce Bvuma keeps another clean sheet for Amakhosi.

Pule Mmodi struck the decisive blow in Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-0 victory at Polokwane City in the DStv Premiership on Saturday, while Bruce Bvuma put in another fine display in goal at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

This was the first time Chiefs have won back-to-back matches in the league since the end of August, with those two victories over AmaZulu and Stellenbosch also the last time Mmodi hit the back of the net.

Three goals in those two games hinted that Mmodi might just light up the league for Chiefs this season, but instead he has been in and out of a malfunctioning side.

The 30 year-old was, however, restored to the starting line-up by Cavin Johnson against Moroka Swallows in Chiefs’ 1-0 win on November 26. And he came up trumps in Polokwane on Saturday with a well taken finish.

Buvma also kept a second successive clean sheet on Saturday, making some good saves, and giving further indication that the 28 year-old shot-stopper can be the main man for Chiefs for the rest of the season, with Itumeleng Khune suspended, and Brandon Petersen struggling for form.

For Johnson, this was further evidence of progress since he came in as interim head coach with Chiefs moving, at least temporarily, up to fifth in the DStv Premiership table.

Chiefs had most of the ball in the opening half, but failed to create much, matchwinner against Swallows Christian Saile having one presentable chance, but firing too close to Manuel Sapunga in the Polokwane goal.

It was City who actually had the better opportunities in the first 45 minutes, Bvuma making two good saves, especially one from a close-range bullet header from Douglas Mapfumo.

Upping the pace

Chiefs came out after the break with far more attacking intent and Ranga Chivaviro blasted one effort not too far over, before Amakhosi took the lead in the 51st minute.

Chivaviro turned provider as he found Mmodi on the edge of the box and he caught Sapunga napping, beating the City goalkeeper at his near post.

City had to show a little more endeavour, and Mokibelo Ramabu headed well wide from a corner when he should really have tested Bvuma.

But Chiefs were pressing City backwards, and Mmodi’s cross found Saile, but he couldn’t direct the ball on target.

Bvuma made one more decent save, keeping out Oswin Appollis’ long-range effort, but in the end Amakhosi held on fairly comfortably for an important three points.