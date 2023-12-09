Xoki sees progress at Orlando Pirates despite challenges

Orlando Pirates‘ season might not be going the way they expected for at the moment, especially in the DStv Premiership, but captain Tapelo Xoki believes there is progress at the club.

At the start of the season, the Buccaneers were tipped to be team to challenge Sundowns for the championship title. Pirates, however, find themselves 11 points leaders Sundowns and the Brazilians have two games in hand over Bucs.

Catching up with the Brazilians might seem impossible, but there league is still a long way to go to the finish and Xoki says they just need to believe in what they do.

“We know where we are in terms of progress. We know where we are in terms of our process. Yes, we have fallen short in some instances, but we know where we are,” said the Bucs captain.

“The most important thing is to believe in our process, believing in the things that we do and continuing doing them.”

Xoki added that looking forward to their clash against TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

“Where we need to improve we will improve. We are not thinking about our season so far. The most important thing is our game against TS Galaxy on Saturday and we have to give our best on that day. That is the important thing that we are looking forward to now.”

The Buccaneers will go into their clash high on morale following their 2-0 victory against Moroka Swallows FC in their last game.

Galaxy on the other side will be eager to continue with their good form which saw them book a spot in the final of the Carling Black Label Knockout.



The Rockets are sitting in 11th spot on the league standings with 15 points from 12 matches.