Hotto gives Pirates win over wasteful Galaxy

Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates and Lindokuhle Mbatha of TS Galaxy during the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Namibian Deon Hotto scored direct from a free-kick to give Orlando Pirates a 1-0 win over wasteful TS Galaxy on Saturday as the DStv Premiership approaches the halfway mark.



Lowly Galaxy squandered several great chances to score before the match in Soweto was decided after 25 minutes.

Hotto lifted his kick over the defensive wall and into the corner of the net past stationary Bosnian goalkeeper Vasilije Kolak.

“I practice taking free-kicks a lot in training and this time it paid off,” said one of the stars of the Namibia team that will compete at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

After a poor start to the season, the Buccaneers are on a roll, taking 13 points from a possible 15 in five league matches.

Galaxy have an embarrassing away record this season, securing only one point from six matches and failing to score.

“Those early misses were unbelievable. Teams do not get many opportunities against Pirates, so when they come you have to take them,” said Sead Ramovic, the German coach of Galaxy.

Victory lifted Pirates to fifth, eight points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played three fewer matches owing to African commitments.



Kaizer Chiefs, the most popular South African club but without a trophy since 2015, won 1-0 at Polokwane City through a second-half goal from Pule Mmodi and lie sixth.

Like arch rivals Pirates, the highest place Chiefs can realistically hope for is second with Sundowns hot favourites to win a seventh consecutive title.