Sundowns’ Domingo looking to continue fine form against Royal AM

Ntokozo Gumede

Haashim Domingo is enjoying a great run of form at Mamelodi Sundowns and if head coach Rulani Mokwena’s word is anything to go by, the former Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder is likely to get a starting berth when Downs visit Royal AM.



ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs coach Hunt ‘upset’ by overhyped Soweto derby

Mokwena has always preached that players get into the match-day squad on merit, as he debunked the perception of favoritism in the technical team. The 27-year-old scored a brace last time in Sundowns 5-0 overpowering of Maritzburg United earlier this week.

Domingo was not the only player who shined against the Team of Choice. He starred alongside Thapelo Morena and Cassius Mailula, who he has revealed he has a good relationship with.

“Cassius had a great game and he was very mature, he did not rush it and for a youngster to be composed and get a brace is great. He gave me a pass to score and that was very mature of him. If he keeps working hard he can be 10 times better,” said Domingo.

“Thapelo also had a great game and we have good understanding. We spoke prior to the game and we discussed things and it all worked out in the match. He scored and provided three assists, what more do you want from a right full-back,” he added.

Meanwhile, Domingo says despite the impressive result on Tuesday, Sundowns still have a lot of work to do if they are to retain the DStv Premiership, which is slightly under threat as the likes of SuperSport United and Richards Bay are hot on Sundowns’ heels.

ALSO READ: Notoane’s SA Under-23s looking for ‘straight’ win against Togo

“The win was a boost in confidence for us but we are still keeping our feet on the ground and looking forward to the next one. We want to score as many goals as we can but we are going there to respect the opposition because they are at home. We will try our best to get the best result at the end of the day,” said Domingo.

He adds: “What we can expect is a team that is going to come at us because they also have confidence after getting three points in the last match.

“I can expect a match where they won’t sit back but come at us. They are a team that is very flexible, especially the front three and can inter-change their positions. We just need to be disciplined in that regard and stick to our game plan.”