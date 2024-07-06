Mngqithi set for ‘unique’ position at Sundowns

Mngqithi will not be going back to his assist coach role.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s agent Mike Makaab has revealed that they are in talks with Mamelodi Sundowns over a new “unique! role for his client following Rulani Mokwena’s sacking.



Mngqithi, who was Mokwena’s assistant, has been locked in new contract talks with Sundowns for some time.

Makaab has now given an update on the talks and also revealed that Mngqithi will not be going back to his assist coach role when the new coach is appointed.

“It’s a different position that I can’t discuss, it’s not an assistant, but not a head coach, it’s something pretty different but on the coaching side, which I think is unique in South African football but not unique to European football,” said Makaab on Extra Time on Gagasi FM.

“I am confident that during the course of this week we will finalise a deal for Manqoba,” he added.

“The majority of the terms of the agreement have been agreed and it obviously it was difficult for us, probably more difficult for Mamelodi Sundowns to bring it to finality because we didn’t know what was happening behind the scenes, and Mamelodi Sundowns obviously knew that these discussions were on-going with coach Rulani.

“I guess that’s why there has been this delay, I am hoping that, now that the dust is starting to settle, cause it’s a big change, we’ll finally put pen to paper and put all of this speculation aside,” concluded.



Meanwhile, as reported earlier Sundowns have appointed Steve Komphela as their new senior coach.

Komphela makes a return a year after leaving the club to join Moroka Swallows after a reported fallout with then coach Rulani Mokwena.