Komphela returns to Sundowns after Mokwena exit

Komphela left Sundowns in July 2023 to join Moroka Swallows after a reported fallout with Mokwena.

Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Steve Komphela as the club’s new senior coach.



“Mamelodi Sundowns today welcomed Steve Komphela who will serve as senior coach and will assist Manqoba Mngqithi and the technical team,” read a statement from Sundowns.

Komphela’s return to Sundowns comes days after the club announced the departure of head coach Rulani Mokwena.

The former Bafana Bafana left Sundowns in July 2023 to join Moroka Swallows after a reported fallout with then head coach Mokwena.

Komphela, who previously occupied the same role at Sundowns before leaving to join Swallows, expressed his excitement about returning to Chloorkop.

“I am very excited to be back at Mamelodi Sundowns where I was always inspired and treated with respect and love,” said Komphela.



“I look forward to contributing to the Club achieving its goals in South Africa and on the continent.”

Sundowns are currently training in South Africa for the upcoming season and will be leaving in a few days to Austria as part of their pre-season preparations.