Teto returns to the PSL and joins Chippa United

Teto becomes Chippa’s third signing of the current transfer period.

Chippa United have confirmed the signing of Aphelele Teto from Scottish club Livingston ahead of the 2024/25 DStv Premiership season.



The 21-year-old winger returns to the Premier Soccer League after spending last season on the sidelines at Livingston due to failure to obtain a work permit having joined the Scottish Premier League side from TS Galaxy in August last year.

Teto becomes Chippa’s third signing of the current transfer period after the Chilli Boys announced the signings of Andile Jali and Giovanni Philander from ABC Motsepe League side FN Rangers.

With the Chilli Boys having released 16 players at the end of last season, the club is expected to make more announcements of their new signings before the new campaign starts.

Chippa announced the departures of Luvuyo Memela, Roscoe Petersen, Loydt Kazapua, Azola Ntsabo, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Siphelele Luthuli, Darren Johnson, Menzi Ndwandwe, Andile Fakude, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Diego Apollis, Khanyisile Mayo, Siseko Manona, Yurig Conwood, and Andile Mbenyane.



The club also announced that Goodman Mosele will also be going back to mother club Orlando Pirates following the end of his loan deal.

Chippa finished the season in 10th place last season after winning only eight league matches, drawing 10 and losing 12 and collecting 34 points in 30 matches.