Mngqithi should be coaching national team, says Baloyi

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Brian Baloyi doesn’t believe in co-coaching.

He says this new trend in South African football is depriving other clubs from having quality coaches.

He says this is especially the case at Downs, where they have Rulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela.



The Brazilians management initially had Mngqithi and Mokwena as co-head coaches, with Komphela as senior coach, though they have since changed the co-coaching method.



The club appointed Mokwena as head coach, and Komphela as first team coach, while Mngqithi is now the senior coach.



The co-coaching trend was also adopted by Royal AM, where they had Dan Malesela, Khabo Zondo and Abram Nteo, before Malesela decided to depart the club to re-join Marumo Gallants.



Baloyi reckons the Sundowns trio should be head coaches at different clubs.

“They can say whatever they want, it’s working and they are winning, but no it is not.

“Rulani should be there on his own, get his assistants, take the pressure alone and enjoy the job and not worry about the other coaches next to him.

“They might see it differently, but it is depriving him from enjoying coaching,” said the former shot-stopper.

“Manqoba should be coaching the national team for goodness sake. Komphela should be coaching AmaZulu or some club instead of getting these coaches from nowhere coming to the PSL.

“You might say yes, when they are there they are opening opportunities for other young coaches, but what do we do? We get younger coaches from outside.

“How many young coaches are out there in the country who are coaching in the DStv Diski Challenge and the National First Division and we don’t give them a chance?

“I don’t want to reduce it to race, but again, if I have to, it’s an injustice to some degree.”