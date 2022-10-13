Mngqithi wants Sundowns to continue to harass La Passe

Jonty Mark

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi says Sundowns must keep up the same level of intensity, when they take on La Passe of the Seychelles, in the second leg of their Caf Champions League second qualifying round clash at Loftus Stadium on Friday.

ALSO READ: Hunt – Only Pirates can challenge Sundowns

With a 7-0 lead from the first leg, Sundowns could be forgiven for pulling out the proverbial deckchairs and taking a lie in the Tshwane sun, with a spot in the final qualifying round basically already confirmed. This is a total mismatch between South Africa’s best team and a group of part-time players from the small island nation, but it is full speed ahead for Masandawana.

“The biggest assignment we have at Sundowns is to always try and set better benchmarks,” said Mngqithi this week.

“Whoever is given the opportunity in this match also has the responsibility to live up to the expectations of the technical team.

“If we have a drop in intensity in this match or the previous match (the 7-0 win), it will be difficult to rise to the speed of the games (after) against Marumo Gallants (in the DStv Premiership) and Orlando Pirates (in the MTN8).

“It is important that we keep our foot on the pedal and give it our best show.”

The game in La Passe could provide some fringe players with an opportunity to shine, including Sphephele Mkhulise, who scored his first goal of the season, in the first leg. The 26 year-old has had limited game time so far, with just four appearances in all competitions.

“I was happy to score,” said Mkhulise.

“To try and be a starting player here, you have to listen to the coaches, work hard, run, score, and assist … whenever you get a chance you must be ready.”