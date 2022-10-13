Only Pirates can challenge Sundowns, the rest are joking – Hunt

Khaya Ndubane

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt says only Orlando Pirates can challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title this season.



Following his team’s impressive run the league recently, there were suggestions that Matsatsantsa could be one of the challengers for the league title, but Hunt has ruled his side out of the race.



“I still don’t think we are close enough… We are just trying to get as many points as we can, but I don’t think we are close. I still think Pirates is the only team that can challenge Sundowns. Pirates are the main challengers, the rest of us are just joking,” said Hunt as quoted by SowetanLIVE.

With his side enjoying a good run, Hunt also warned his players not to get big-headed.



“If the players become big-headed here they won’t play. They will go, so we won’t have any of that,” he said.

“That’s what I do all day. It is not about coaching but observing … win or lose. It won’t happen. We will try to keep the standards up.

“I have been here now for 10 games. I started two weeks before the season got underway, so I couldn’t do much. We need to get the young players going and understand the game and what we need to do.”

“I can’t teach them how to play football, but I can teach them how to win football matches and that’s what we need to understand,” commented the former Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United coach.



SuperSport will be looking to continue their good run when they meet Stellenbosch Fc away at the Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday.