Mntambo reveals game plan that led to fanous win against Pirates

Man of the match Linda Mntambo during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Man-of-the-Match Linda Mntambo has shared his insights on what Sekhukhune United coach told the team before securing victory against Orlando Pirates.



Babina Noko edged the Buccaneers 2-1 in a DStv Premiership match played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday night.



Mntambo, who was playing as a false number 9, scored the second goal and made an assist and was named Man-of-the-Match after the game.



“It was never easy playing against Pirates. One thing we did is, we stuck to the structure, we stuck to the instructions of the coach. We knew that we would suffer at some point, we had to defend and we had to keep shifting and keep the block and the goals were going to come,” Mntambo told SuperSport TV after the game.



“Look, since the resumption of the league after the AFCON we’ve been working extremely hard as a team,” added Mntambo, who played for Pirates for four years between 2018 and 2022.

“Now it’s five games unbeaten, five wins in a row, and we keep going, going at training to push harder and focus on the next game, it’s just a collective win.

“When the coach came in midweek and he said ‘I’m going to play you as a false striker, I’m going to change the whole structure and play you as a false 9, do you believe me?’

“I said ‘coach, oh well the team comes first, I’m there to play the role’ and look at what it did for us today, I got an assist and a goal.”



Mntambo dedicated his Man-of-the-Match award to his son, Piano.

“My son is turning seven years old on Monday, Piano,” he added.

“The team first for the performance, the technical team, the fans that have come out in numbers, the management, just everyone associated to the team, but this one is for Piano – happy birthday mfana kadaddy. Happy birthday in advance my boy.”