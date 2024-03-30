Sekhukhune United stun Orlando Pirates in Polokwane

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro decided to rest the Bafana Bafana internationals and it backfired badly on him.

Orlando Pirates’ four-game unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership came to an end when they suffered a 2-1 loss to Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night.



Thabiso Sesane was given a rare start at the centre of the Pirates defence alongside Olisa Ndah and the youngster didn’t look comfortable earlier on.



Sesane almost gifted the visitors the lead in the 16th minute when his clearing header landed on the path of Sekhukhune midfielder Jammie Webber who took a couple of touches before unleashing a powerful shot towards goals, but Sipho Chaine was alert to the danger.



Relebohile Mofokeng almost put the Buccaneers in the lead four minutes later when he glided past Nyiko Mobbie and took a shot from a tight angle, but his shot was saved by Ali Sangare.



Vusumuzi Mncube gave Sekhukhune the lead in the 32nd minute when he was found by a clever pass from Linda Mntambo and he calmly put the ball pass the goalkeeper.



Pirates had a penalty appeal turned down by referee Luxolo Badi in the 41st minute when Tshegofatso Mabasa was brought down inside the box, but the referee waved play on.



The home side took their slender lead to the half-time break.



With his defence looking rather shaky, Riveiro brought in Sandile Mthethwa in the place of Sesane at the beginning of the second half to try and solidify it.



But it only took Sekhukhune six minutes to break the Pirates defence, with Mntambo putting Babina Noko in the lead with a tap in the 51st minute from a cross by Elias Mokwana following a quick counter attack.



The Buccaneers continued to pile pressure on Sekhukhune as they look for goals and they were rewarded for their efforts in the 56th minute when Mabasa found himself unmarked inside the box and easily tapped in Deon Hotto’s cross.



The goal seemed to bring Pirates to life as they pushed for the equaliser and they almost got it in the 64th minute, but Mabasa’s clever flick hit a Sekhukhune player and hit the upright.



It was all Pirates in the last 25 minutes of the match, with Sekhukhune sitting back and protecting their lead and also trying to catch the Buccaneers on the counter attack.



Mofokeng wasted a chance to equalise for Pirates in the 78th minute when he was put through on goals but his shot is saved by Sangare.



Following their victory, Sekhukhune moved to third place in the DStv Premiership standings, while Pirates moved down to fourth.



In another DStv Premiership game played on Saturday night, TS Galaxy beat AmaZulu 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium with Thato Khiba and Samir Nurkovic scoring the goals for the Rockets.