Modise says Pirates’Mofokeng should learn from Barcelona’s Yamal

'I just hope all the guys watch the Euros and see what they can do to improve,' said Modise.

Teko Modise wants Orlando Pirates’ young star Relebohile Mofokeng to show more consistency next season, and improve his goals and assists tally for the Buccaneers.

Mofokeng is coming off an excellent season with Pirates, which he capped off with a brilliant winning goal in the Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 19 year-old then also made his Bafana Bafana debut, coming off the bench in the 3-1 Fifa World Cup qualifying win over Zimbabwe on June 11.

Modise has compared Mofokeng to Barcelona and Spain star Yamal, who at just 16 years old scored seven goals and had ten assists for the Catalan giants this season. Yamal is also a regular in the Spanish national team and provided an assist in their opening 3-0 Euro 2024 win over Croatia.

“If you look at Yamal, the maturity of that boy is something else,” Modise told reporters.

“Mofokeng plays mature football, surprisingly so, but at the end of the day numbers count.

“You can’t play 30 games and score two and assist two.”

Mofokeng actually scored five goals and had six assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for Pirates this season.

‘It makes no sense’

“Your contribution needs to count, in every aspect you need to improve,” added Modise.

“I hope footballers are watching the Euros and strikers are watching strikers, instead of midfielders.

“I never understand when a midfielder says their favourite player is a defender, it makes no sense. You need to model your game (on a similar player). I just hope all the guys watch the Euros and see what they can do to improve.

“It would be sad to see Mofokeng playing so well this season, and next season it is not the case, or to see Tito (Patrick Maswanganyi) and the way he player this season, if next season he is a bench warmer. I am tired of talking about Mshishi (Themba Zwane) and consistency.

“I want to see us (Bafana) qualify for the World Cup, but we need players to be consistent.”