Former Pirates, Sundowns star Jali to continue playing – agent

“We had a meeting, AJ has made the decision, he wants to continue playing,” Makaab told iDiski Times this week.

Andile Jali is not yet ready to hang up his boots and is looking for another club to play for in the 2024/25 season, according to his agent Mike Makaab.

“Which is something I am happy with. Now the next thing is to look for opportunities for him and make the right decision.”

Jali, now 34, has had a glittering career in the centre of midfield with Bafana Bafana, the Buccaneers and Masandawana. In between playing for Pirates and Sundowns, he also had a spell in Belgium with KV Oostende.

He moved to Moroka Swallows at the start of this season, but after making 13 appearances for the Birds in all competitions, he was part of a group of players who were sacked by the club at the end of 2023.

Swallows strike

This was after Swallows’ players went on strike over unpaid salaries, which led to the club being docked six points after they failed to show up for games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows.

Makaab says that Jali was not on strike but was injured, so was never going to be able to play in those two games.

AJ was injured so he wasn’t available to train, and he wasn’t available to play. That’s exactly the truth,” Makaab told Gagasi FM in January.

Jali contested his dismissal, taking Swallows to a Premier Soccer League Dispute Resolution Chamber in February, but the matter was dismissed.