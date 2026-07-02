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Mofokeng on Belgium move – ‘It’s a dream’

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

2 July 2026

01:46 pm

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'I hope to continue developing as a player here,' said the 21 year-old Bafana attacking star.

Relebohile Mofokeng - Union St Gilloise

Relebohile Mofokeng has joined Union St Gilloise on a four year deal. Picture: Union St Gilloise official website.

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Relebohile Mofokeng has expressed his delight after moving to Belgian top flight side Royal Union St Gilloise from Orlando Pirates.

Mofokeng – ‘I’m very happy to be here’

The Belgian club, who will play in the final qualifying round of this season’s Uefa Champions League, confirmed on Thursday that Mofokeng has joined on a four-year deal.

“I’m very happy to be here,” Mofokeng told the club’s official website.

“It’s a dream to play in Europe and to begin our Uefa Champions League qualifying campaign soon. The past year has been very special, with the league title, my first Fifa World Cup with South Africa and now this important step in my career.

“I hope to continue developing as a player here. Together with the team we’ll do everything we can to compete for trophies.”

The 21 year-old Mofokeng won the Betway Premiership title with Pirates last season, and then starred for Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals. He was instrumental in the 1-0 win over South Korea that took Bafana to the knockout rounds of a Fifa World Cup finals for the first time.

Union a club on the rise

Union St Gilloise won the Belgian title in the 2024/25 season but just missed out to Club Brugge last season. That was Union’s first league title in 90 years. Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom became Union’s majority shareholder in 2018, and the club has enjoyed a revival that has put them back among Belgium’s best sides.

Union will play in the third round of qualifying for this season’s Uefa Champions League, with those ties set to be played over two legs at the start of August.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana belgium FIFA World Cup Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

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