Mofokeng sizzler helps Pirates edge out ten-man Magesi

Pirates have won nine of their first ten Betway Premiership matches of the season.

Relebohile Mofokeng’s brilliant goal gave Orlando Pirates a narrow 1-0 Betway Premiership win over Magesi FC in Polokwane on Sunday.

Pirates’ win moves them back to within three points of Mamelodi Sundowns in the table, with a game in hand on the Tshwane giants.

Jose Riveiro’s side battled to break down a well-organised Magesi, even after the Limpopo side had Leglogonolo Mokone sent off in the 39th minute.

Mofokeng produced a moment of magic to secure the Buccaneers a ninth win in 10 Premiership games. But it might have been different had Magesi’s Wonderboy Makhubu scored his penalty in first half stoppage time.

In the 4th minute, midfielder Makhelene Makhaula tried his luck from long-range, but Elvis Chipezeze made a fine save.

Magesi had a chance of their own as John Mokone’s cross found Bafedile Baloyi, but he lashed his effort over the bar.

Mofokeng might have given Pirates the lead earlier than he eventually did, taking too long to shoot after Deano Van Rooyen’s fine pass.

In the 39th minute Lehlogonolo Mokone was shown a red card by referee Skhumbuzo Gasa, after recklessly hacking down Mohau Nkota.

Magesi, however, still caused Pirates problems, and Makhubu wasted a glorious opportunity to put them in front. His free header from a corner was too close to Sipho Chaine, who made a fine save.

Mofokeng made amends for his earlier wastefulness with a wonderful goal in the 45th minute.

Receiving the ball on the edge of the box from a quickly taken corner, he shimmied past his man, and unleased an absolute bullet into the bottom corner of the net.

Magesi were then awarded a penalty in first half stoppage time, Gasa judging that Makhaula had handled inside the area.

Makhubu stepped up, but dragged his effort wide of goal.

Riveiro clearly wasn’t entirely happy with what he was watching and took off Evidence Makgopa and Makhaula, bringing on Boitumelo Radiopane and Patrick Maswanganyi.

While Pirates had more control of the game, they still battled to create clear opportunities. In fact it was Chaine who made the first good save of the second half, flying through the air to tip away Tholang Masegela’s fierce 70th minute strike.

Pirates finally created a decent second half chance when another substitute, Gilberto, set up Maswanganyi, whose shot was well-saved by Chipezeze.