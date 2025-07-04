More surprises in store at Club World Cup?

Palmeiras and Fluminense are the underdogs in Friday's quarterfinals.

A 40 year-old Thiago Silva will hope to help Fluminense into the Fifa Club World Cup semifinals on Friday. Picture: Michael Reaves/Getty Images/AFP.

The Fifa Club World Cup in the USA has reached its quarterfinal stage, with some intriguing battles ahead on Friday and Saturday.

On the one side of the draw are two all-European ties, the last 16 having gone according to the odds.

On the other, however, the South Americans and the Saudi Arabians have had their say.

The surprise result of the last 16 saw Saudi giants Al Hilal stun Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 4-3 after extra time in Miami.

The Saudi side now take on Fluminense in the quarterfinals on Friday, the Brazilian team having taken down Inter Milan 2-0.

Marshalling the defence against Inter was the 40 year-old Thaigo Silva, the former AC Milan, PSG and Chelsea star proving that age is just a number for a player of his class.

Fluminense are unbeaten in the tournament up to now, their success built on the back of three clean sheets in four matches.

Al Hilal have also yet to lose a match, Simone Inzaghi’s side representing the oft-maligned Saudi Pro League superbly.

An experienced defence includes former Manchester City full back Joao Cancelo and Napoli and Senegal legend Kalidou Koulibaly.

In attack, Serbian star Sergej Milinković-Savić provides the creative spark behind young Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo, who already has three goals in the competition.

For anyone looking to place their Betway cash on this match, a draw might be the clever option, as this match could well go all the way to extra time and possibly penalties.

Betway odds for a Fluminense win are at 3.05, a draw at 3.30, and Al Hilal are slight favourites at 2.37.

Can Chelsea play to the form book at Club World Cup?

Chelsea are the only European side left in this half of the draw, and they take on Brazil’s Palmeiras in Philadelphia on Friday evening.

Enzo Maresca’s side did lose to Brazil’s Flamengo in the group stages, but they were much better against Benfica in the last 16.

Chelsea are the clear favourites, but Palmeiras have yet to lose in the competition and look a decent outside pick.

Some of the intrigue around this match will centre on Brazilian sensation Estevao Willian, who will join Chelsea from Palmeiras after the Club World Cup.

Could the 18 year-old stun his future teammates and help Palmeiras through?

Betway odds for a Chelsea win are at 1.93, a Palmeiras win is at 4.10 and a draw at 3.45.

Please note these Betway odds are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.