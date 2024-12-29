Sundowns coach urges PSL to act on poor pitches

' I think it's important for the PSL to take a decision to oblige (clubs) to water the pitch,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has urged the PSL to make it compulsory for the pitch to be watered before the game and during the half time break.

The Brazilians laboured to a 2-0 win over Richards Bay in a Betway Premiership clash at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and Cardoso was unimpressed with the state of the pitch.

Sundowns struggles

The surface appeared dry, and Masandawana struggled to control the game as much as they would have liked. Bay created good scoring opportunities on the counter-attack but failed to capitalise on them.

“It was very difficult to play on dry a pitch and I think it’s important for the PSL to take a decision to oblige (clubs) to water the pitch before the warm-up and after, as well as at half time in order to increase the quality of football,” Cardoso said.

“Obviously, people will say my my players are more technical and they get an advantage from it, but it’s about what kind of football you want to sell.

“The (quality) football could be played by both teams because I also saw good players from Richards Bay and other teams we played already. In the interests of football, it would make the game quicker for both teams and it would make it more spectacular. In the end, we want to have a good show.”

It was Cardoso’s third consecutive win on the domestic front since he took over the hot seat at Chloorkop. Overall, the Tshwane giants have recorded four victories under his leadership. The well-travelled Portuguese coach gave an early assessment of the level of competition in his short time in South Africa.

‘Physical demands are very high’

“It’s obviously a tough league played by generally athletic players, so … physical demands are very high,” he said.

“We have data that when I compare to previous places where I’m from, the volume of low to high intensity distances players cover in the game is incredible and that’s the major difference.

“It’s a tough competition but very exciting from my side in terms of management. The competition is there but we have focus on us because the decisive moments arrive and at that moment, we have to give a positive answer.”