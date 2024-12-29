Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Avatar photo

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

29 Dec 2024

01:51 pm

Sundowns coach urges PSL to act on poor pitches

' I think it's important for the PSL to take a decision to oblige (clubs) to water the pitch,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Miguel Cardoso - Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns’ Miguel Cardoso,was not happy with the pitch at King Zwelithini Stadium. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has urged the PSL to make it compulsory for the pitch to be watered before the game and during the half time break.

ALSO READ: Nabi’s Chiefs look to end 2024 on some kind of high

The Brazilians laboured to a 2-0 win over Richards Bay in a Betway Premiership clash at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and Cardoso was unimpressed with the state of the pitch.

Sundowns struggles

The surface appeared dry, and Masandawana struggled to control the game as much as they would have liked. Bay created good scoring opportunities on the counter-attack but failed to capitalise on them.

“It was very difficult to play on dry a pitch and I think it’s important for the PSL to take a decision to oblige (clubs) to water the pitch before the warm-up and after, as well as at half time in order to increase the quality of football,” Cardoso said. 

“Obviously, people will say my my players are more technical and they get an advantage from it, but it’s about what kind of football you want to sell.

“The (quality) football could be played by both teams because I also saw good players from Richards Bay and other teams we played already. In the interests of football, it would make the game quicker for both teams and it would make it more spectacular. In the end, we want to have a good show.”

It was Cardoso’s third consecutive win on the domestic front since he took over the hot seat at Chloorkop. Overall, the Tshwane giants have recorded four victories under his leadership. The well-travelled Portuguese coach gave an early assessment of the level of competition in his short time in South Africa.

‘Physical demands are very high’

“It’s obviously a tough league played by generally athletic players, so … physical demands are very high,” he said. 

ALSO READ: Ribeiro stars as Sundowns beat gutsy Richards Bay

“We have data that when I compare to previous places where I’m from, the volume of low to high intensity distances players cover in the game is incredible and that’s the major difference. 

“It’s a tough competition but very exciting from my side in terms of management. The competition is there but we have focus on us because the decisive moments arrive and at that moment, we have to give a positive answer.”

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Richards Bay

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Mozambican man gets six months in jail or R6k fine for smuggling 14 girls into South Africa
World South Korea plane crashes with 181 aboard, with only two confirmed survivors
Lotto Last millionaire of 2024? Lotto player walks away with millions in winnings
News KZN residents end year on bad note after storm destroys homes
News ‘Chilla Zille’: DA’s iron lady shares ‘charming’ Zuma waltz… and ‘kind’ call after THAT tweet

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES