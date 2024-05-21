Mokwena explains why he forces Sundowns players to walk barefoot

"One thing is that I force them to walk barefooted a lot," said Mokwena.

One of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena’s big challenges is keeping his side motivated between now and the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates on June 1.



With the DStv Premiership title already wrapped up, Mokwena revealed how he grounds his charges who are unbeaten in 28 games.

That record will be under threat again on Tuesday evening when the Brazilians play TS Galaxy in a league encounter at the Mbombela, the same venue that will host the Nedbank Cup decider.

Masandawama have to guard against complacency starting with the clash against The Rockets before taking on Cape Town City in the last game of the season.

“I treat everybody differently because there’s a certain way I treat Sipho Mbule or Themba Zwane. I treat them all fairly but in different ways,” Mokwena responded when asked how he plans to keep his players focused until the end of the season.

“One thing is that I force them to walk barefooted a lot. We do a lot of barefooted walking in training as recovery. Scientifically, it’s been proven that if you walk barefooted, it helps with earthing and getting some form of connection with the ground because we’re all molecules of energy.

“We get that sense of grounding by connecting directly to the soil. Especially, if the soil is rich, it’s very beneficial and it’s something that I do a lot myself and I do with the team a lot.”

It’s an open secret that Mokwena and his Galaxy counterpart Sead Ramovic don’t see eye to eye.



No end in sight on Mokwena, Ramovic row



Mokwena fired another shot at his rival ahead of the match while also stressing the importance of remaining consistent as they chase the ultimate record on an unbeaten season.



“My low this season is definitely not with the brawl with the other guy (Ramovic). I told you about fruitless trees because there’s no shade there,” he said.

“All the games are very important. The next game is the most important game of our lives. We have to get ready by watching the last few games and try to prepare tactically because the next game will of course be tough.”