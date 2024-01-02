Mokwena on Sundowns players’ influence in Bafana set-up

Broos picked as many as 10 players from the defending DStv Premiership champions.

The influence of Mamelodi Sundowns on Bafana Bafana and their qualification for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is unquestionable.



ALSO READ: Kompany gets ’emotional’ as Foster strikes again for Burnley

The Brazilians are the most represented club in Bafana’s 23-man squad that will carry the hopes of South Africa at the continental showpiece in Ivory Coast.

Hugo Broos picked as many as 10 players from the defending DStv Premiership champions to do duty in West Africa against the cream of African football.

“Firstly, I must congratulate the club because it means that we are recruiting the right talent and it’s the club that does that and not me,” said Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena about his charges who make up the bulk of the national team.

“Secondly, you have to give credit to the players because there are a lot of similar stories. The coach had written Themba Zwane off and said he was too old but he didn’t go to the media and complain.

“He let his performances speak for him and today he is one of Bafana Bafana’s most important players. Khuliso Mudau, the coach was resisting to pick him but now Sailor is in the national team.”

Mokwena also revealed the two qualities he admirers most about Broos who will be tasked with at least getting Bafana beyond the group stages.

“As a young coach, I look at Hugo Broos and learn two things. The first thing is that you can always change your mind because wise people change their minds,” Mokwena concluded.

“But it’s the performance that needs to speak for you so that you change his mind. The second thing is loyalty, you guys can make all the noise you want but Nyiko Mobbie will be there in the national team.

“He’s (Broos) loyal to the players that are loyal to him. Modern day society lacks these values. You can see that he’s old school and says things as they are. Sometimes people don’t like that because he’s brutally honest but loyalty, honesty and respect, these are values that the society has gone without.”

The ’96 AFCON champions who open their campaign against Mali on January 16 are also pitted against Namibia and Tunisia in Group E.