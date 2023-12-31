Kompany gets ’emotional’ as Foster strikes again for Burnley

'I'm happy for him rebuilding his happiness and for me as a human not just a coach, it's beautiful for me to observe,' said the Burnley head coach.

Vincent Kompany described it as ‘beautiful’ to see Lyle Foster enjoying life again at Burnley after the South African striker scored his fourth English Premier League goal of the season against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The game ended in heartbreak for the Clarets, who conceded a last-gasp penalty to lose 3-2, after Foster looked to have grabbed ten-man Burnley a point.

The 24 year-old Foster has started Burnley’s last three games, after spending nearly two months off the pitch, as club gave him support in dealing with mental health issues.

“I honestly don’t know how he does it. I really don’t. We saw him when he was at his lowest point and it even makes me emotional to think about it because it was a real tragedy,” said Kompany after the Villa game, according to the Burnley official website.

“To see him enjoying playing now with the team, I’m happy for him rebuilding his happiness and for me as a human not just a coach, it’s beautiful for me to observe.”

Brilliant finish

Foster ran clear of the Villa defence and rifled in a brilliant finish to make the score 2-2 in the 71st minute. It was his first EPL goal since October 3 and the second time he has scored against Villa, though in both those games he ended on the losing side.

The striker’s skills, however, will not be on show for Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast early next year.

Hugo Broos confirmed in naming his final squad this week that Foster himself had written to the South African Football Association asking not to be included, and that Burnley had sent a medical report saying that Foster could not go, as he continues his mental health recovery.