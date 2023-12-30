Sundowns frustrated by Polokwane City in another stalemate

Sundowns lacked attacking spark against City.

Rivaldo Coetzee of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Douglas Mapfumo of Polokwane City on Saturday. The game ended goalless. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have ground to a bit of a halt at the end of 2023, following up a DStv Premiership goalless draw at Cape Town City with the same result against Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Masandawana had an effort from Peter Shalulile disallowed in the 72nd minute, but generally battled to break down a well-organised City.

Sundowns’ lack of attacking spark may well have plenty to do with fatigue at the end of the first part of a season that has seen them play in five different competitions.

For many of Sundowns’ players, meanwhile, the action will not stop, as they jet off for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Two league draws in a row, however, don’t look so bad on the back of 11 straight wins, and defeats for both Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United this weekend give further illustration that it is unlikely anyone is ready to mount a challenge to what looks an inevitable seventh DStv Premiership crown on the spin.

Sundowns dominated possession throughout but were largely kept at bay by a resilient City, though Phuti Mohafe’s side barely registered a threat of their own.

There was a moment of controversy in the first half when Themba Zwane broke onto a long ball and went down under a challenge from Langelihle Ndlovu. Referee Akhona Makalima, however, ruled that there was no foul.

Mokoena tester

Sundowns finally tested Manuel Sapunga in the City goal in the 63rd minute, a free kick from Tebogo Mokoena drawing a good save from the ‘keeper.

Nine minutes later Sundowns thought they had taken the lead as Peter Shalulile slammed home Themba Zwane’s pass and wheeled away in celebration. Makalima appeared to initially give the goal, but eventually ruled it out correctly for a foul by Zwane on Bulelani Nikani.

Consternation on the Polokwane bench was quickly replaced by anger from the Sundowns bench, but the only real question, in the absence of VAR, is exactly where the decision to not give the goal came from.

Rivaldo Coetzee lashed an effort just over in stoppage time, but those Sundowns players who are not going to the Ivory Coast will now be grateful for some rest.