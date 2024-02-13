Mokwena says footballer of the season debate is over after AFCON

"I think now we can close the debate on why Tebza (Teboho Mokoena) was player of the season," says Mokwena.

Teboho Mokoena, who was one of the star performers for Bafana at AFCON, won the PSL Footballer of the Season award last season. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena believes his star midfielder Teboho Mokoena’s outstanding showing at the Africa Cup of Nations should put to bed the debate on whether he deserved the PSL Footballer of the Season award last year.



Mokoena was one of the stand out performers of the whole tournament as he helped Bafana Bafana to a bronze medal for the first time in 24 years.

The debate on who deserved South Africa’s coveted individual award has been a topic of discussion since Mokoena beat his teammate Ronwen Williams and Orlando Pirates attacker Monnapule Saleng to the award last season.

“I think now we can close the debate on why Tebza (Teboho Mokoena) was player of the season. After his performances at AFCON, that debate can now be closed,” said Mokwena about the 27-year-old while also running rule on his other Sundowns players during an interview on Radio 2000.

“I mean consistently, he (Mokoena) was probably our best performer at every single match. Mshishi (Themba Zwane) showed why he earned himself a place in the national team. He deserved it because he’s probably one of our best players and that’s why he’s captain at Sundowns. He showed through his contribution in our attack. His two goals shows that he still has something to offer,” added Mokwena.

“Williams was also exceptional, five clean sheets and three goals conceded against some very good teams that had some very good strikers. He was exceptional. Aubrey Modiba was interesting, he played the old role we know him at even though we play him in a different role this season but it was interesting to see how he did against some very good wingers.



“Sailor (Khuliso Mudau) was exceptional, the game against Nigeria was his best game. (Terence) Mashego and (Thapelo) Maseko made some very important appearances. Then you had Grant (Kekana) and (Mothobi) Mvala who were exceptional. Thapelo Morena answered the question of someone asking me if I see Thapelo as a right back and I said no. When I close my eyes and imagine my team, he’s in a more advanced position,” Mokwena observed.

Williams was named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament while Bafana picked up a bronze medal and the Fair Play Award in Côte d’Ivoire.