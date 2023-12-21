Mokwena slams Pyramids’ Mayele for Sundowns comment

"We don't play football on Twitter and we are a club that holds ourselves in high regard," lamented Mokwena.

Pyramids FC striker Fiston Mayele has raised the ire of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena over allegations that the Brazilians had some sort of influence in him being denied a visa to travel to South Africa.



ALSO READ: Mokwena says Sundowns are ‘football romantics’



The Congolese made the accusations on social media ahead of Tuesday’s reserve fixture in Cairo after missing out on the game at Loftus Versfeld two weeks ago.



Mokwena came out in defence of Sundowns following the 1-0 win over the Egyptians where Teboho Mokoena scored the solitary goal.



“On the Fiston Mayele story, I don’t want to get into it because I didn’t even talk about it in my pre-match with the players,” Mokwena said before slamming the 29-year-old.



“And for me, football is played on the pitch. We don’t play football on Twitter and we are a club that holds ourselves in high regard. We try to win and win the right way.



“We work very hard for everything that we receive and for him to make those allegations is unfair and also unjust because he’s got no validity. It’s extremely disrespectful to a club like ours who pride themselves on ethics, humility, respect and also on fair play.



ALSO READ: Hunt contemplates retirement after ill-tempered match against Benghazi



“With football being football and life being life, you get what you deserve and this is how the world of football works. We are just happy that we were able to keep a clean sheet, and we didn’t give them any chances.”



Sundowns will now turn their focus to the DStv Premiership with tricky matches against Cape Town City, Moroka Swallows and Polokwane City to close out the year.