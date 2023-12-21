Hunt contemplates retirement after ill-tempered match against Benghazi

"I can't carry on like this," said the SuperSport coach after the game.

Time wasting, poor officiating and unsporting behavior are unfortunately all part and parcel of Caf’s Inter-club competitions, the Champions League and Confederation Cup.



All those three aspects marred SuperSport United’s 2-1 win over Al-Hilal Benghazi in a Confederation Cup match that was played at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.



SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt was left deflated after the ill-tempered match that saw both sides being reduced to 10 men. There was also tension from both benches that led to a scuffle and Hunt explained what sparked it.



“It came from somebody trying to get somebody sent off and it was not right,” he said.



“It happened right in front of us so a lot of people reacted but it’s just sad where the game is. It’s very sad and we’ve won a game and I should be happy but I’m so despondent.



“It was actually to a point where I said I just want to rather retire and get out of the game. I can’t carry on like this. You can’t play football like this because it’s not right.”



Matsatsantsa a Pitori goalkeeper Washington Arubi was sent off for handling the ball outside the box following protests from Benghazi players.



The referee had initially given Arubi a yellow card but after being put under pressure by the Libyans, he changed his mind and sent him for an early shower 30 minutes into the game.



“I thought it was a red card straight away but he gave him a yellow card and then I think four minutes later, he gave him a red card,” Hunt said after the match where Selaelo Rasebotja and Etiosa Ighodaro were on target.



“I don’t why he changed his mind because there’s no VAR. I think it was a red card but give him a red then we know. Don’t give a yellow card, then set up the wall, put the spray paint down and push everybody back then talk to the players and say I’m going to give him a red card now.



“I don’t know if he has his own VAR or something but this game could have ended up with four players each. I think it could have been 4 or 5-aside.”