Mokwena warns Sundowns not to underestimate AmaZulu

Ntokozo Gumede

Rulani Mokwena knows more than most that taking AmaZulu for granted this Saturday in the Carling Black Label Cup would be shooting themselves in the foot.



ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Williams warned not to rest on his laurels



Mamelodi Sundowns will square off against Usuthu, who lost to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final last week. The sides will meet in the first semi-final of the Beer Cup at FNB Stadium at 9.30am.

Mokwena leans towards the perspective that a team looking for redemption is much more dangerous than what would be considered the favourites, as Downs have always had the upper hand in recent ties against Usuthu.

Going into the curtain raiser for the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and the Buccaneers, Mokwena has dissected AmaZulu, analyzed each department and will come up with a strategy to nullify Usuthu’s game plan at the FNB Stadium.

“The biggest mistake that we would ever make is to profile AmaZulu based on their loss in the MTN8 final. If we do that, we will be in trouble. The way to profile AmaZulu at this point in time is that you start at the back with goalkeeper Veli Mothwa. He is a Bafana Bafana international.

“You go into the midfield, there is Makhehleni Makhaula. He is one of the best players and one of the most consistent players in the central midfield role. You then have George Maluleka who is playing exceptionally well at this present moment. You have a Keagan Buchanan who initiates attacks under pressure, from the left, from the right, from deeper positions and he can hurt you on dead-ball situations.

“There is also Augustine Kwem who can score at any time. There is Gabadinho Mhango, and he loves this trophy. We will not make the mistake of thinking about AmaZulu and their past result, there is absolutely no chance,” said Mokwena before he spoke about how impressed with the fans’ selection of the team.

“We are in a space where we have to accept whatever decision that has been made by the fans. Of course sometimes there are instances where you would have seven midfielders and no defenders but huge credit to the Masandawana family. From what I have seen so far, they are showing very strong game intelligence and a strong understanding of their players’ strengths.”