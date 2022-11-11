Orlando Pirates seek revenge over Kaizer Chiefs

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki says their Carling Black Label Cup meeting against Kaizer Chiefs gives them a chance to avenge the loss they suffered against Amakhosi two weeks ago.



Pirates and Chiefs will lock horns in the second semi-final of the Carling Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday. The first semi-final will be between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu FC at the same venue.

Xoki says Pirates will go into the Soweto derby looking to rectify the mistakes they did in their last encounter against their biggest rivals.

“It’s a huge game as you all know, supporters have voted and we thank them that they didn’t vote players out of position,” said Xoki ahead of the match.

“So, we are looking forward to the game and the preparations are going well. We will be trying to avenge the loss we suffered two weeks ago.

“We’l just look at the game and see where went wrong, try to fix our mistakes and also we have to try to play our normal game and do what we normally do. It is one game that we just have to rectify the last mistakes and correct them by winning this match.

The Buccaneers head into this encounter after lifting the MTN8 trophy last week, and Xoki says celebrations for this adds that they have put that triumph aside and the main goal now is to go on and win another cup.

“Once we were back at training the celebrations were done, we had our chance to celebrate over the weekend and we did. The focus now is strictly on the game this coming weekend. We can’t really be thinking about the past, we have a change to do it (lift a trophy) again and we would love to it again because it is a nice feeling.”