Carling Black Label Cup road closures: Avoid these roads on Saturday

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) warns residents of the Carling Black Label Cup road closures on Saturday.

Traffic will be diverted on roads around the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 12 November 2022. Here’s what you need to know.

Carling Black Label Cup

The Carling Black Label Cup between Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Amazulu FC is expected to draw a large crowd.

Those parking in the basement or P6 parking areas must have a ticket to gain entry; while VIP, Premium, Media or Hospitality attendees will also need to produce a ticket for access.

⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️



FNB Stadium road closures

A contraflow traffic management system will therefore be in place on Nasrec Road, from the N17 traffic circle to Shaft 17 Road on the northern side of the FNB stadium.

On the southern side of the stadium, the traffic management system will be in place from Adcock Ingram Road to Recreation Road.

JMPD said: “This is to allow three traffic lanes towards the stadium before the match and three lanes away from the stadium after the game”.

Other affected roads

Soweto Highway will be closed off to traffic at 6 am between the N1 bridge and Mentz Street in Booysens.

The drop-off for spectators using public transport will be at the transportation hub at Landbou Road.

Alternative routes to avoid include the: N1 Highway M1 Highway N12 Highway Main Reef Road Aerodrome Road Adcock Ingram Road



Stadium Management SA encouraged attendees to use Waze for live updates on road closures.

To avoid traffic congestion altogether, SMSA said use the Gautrain – leave your vehicle at Park Station for peace of mind and just enjoy the ride.

Uber, Bolt and parking

Uber, Bolt and other e-hailing services will drop spectators off a the transportation hub.

General parking will only be at the Expo Centre, Shareworld and the open space next to the stadium.

Officers will also be available from 6am on Saturday to ensure the safety of pedestrians and road users. They will also regulate traffic before and after the game.

Early bird catches the game

Meanwhile, spectators can avoid traffic congestion by arriving early and adhering to the traffic management systems in place.

JMPD urges residents in the neighbourhoods surrounding the stadium “to be patient before, during and after the match”.

They said traffic congestion will increase after the match, making it difficult for some residents to “either leave or return home”.

“We are appealing for road users to acquaint themselves with the traffic management for the day so they can plan their routes accordingly”, JMPD said on Friday.