Mokwena will stay at Sundowns, snubs big African clubs interest

Mamelodi Sundowns fans can enjoy the off-season break knowing that newly-crowned DSTV Premiership coach of the season Rhulani Mokwena has no interest in jumping ship despite reported interest from other big clubs on the continent.



The 36-year-old guided The Brazilians to a record-extending sixth successive league title, and led them to a commendable run to the 2023 CAF Champions League semi-final where they were knocked out by defending champions Wydad Casablanca.



Mokwena’s agent Steve Kapeluschnik was widely quoted in public saying a number of North African clubs were on the prowl for his client’s signature but the coach vowed to continue steering the ship for the Yellow Nation faithful.



“The club will make an announcement. I can tell you that I will be here next season but the club will make an announcement,” he said.



“I love this club and I’m falling in love with it every single day. I feel loved and I get incredible support from the football club. I get incredible support from the chairman, the entire Motsepe family, the board and there’s a good relationship with the players so what more can a coach ask for.”



Mokwena saw his stock rise during their CAF run taking scalps of Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly and Algeria’s CR Belouizdad along the way.



When asked if there was concrete interest for services, there coach gave a candid response: “I don’t know but I don’t think my agent would lie to me.”



The ambitious coach cautioned against expecting a big transfer window ahead of next season where capturing the Champions League will once again be high on the club’s list priorities having dominated on the local front.



“It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be an important (transfer) window for us but I don’t think you should be expecting a lot of big movements,” Mokoena said.



“But yes, for sure we want to improve the squad. The way of improving the squad is to improve the players and the way of improving the players is to work a little harder and give more. You have to be an incredible human being to join us. One thing we’re looking for is better than what we already have and that is not easy.”



Meanwhile, Sundowns announced this week that they have ‘mutually’ parted ways with experienced midfielder Andile Jali who had fallen out of favour at the club.